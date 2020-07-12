Advertisement

Scattered storms move in later today.

A few strong afternoon storms are possible.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny start to the day with humidity in a comfortable range. Temperatures quickly climbing to the 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. After lunchtime, a few storms will start firing in the mountains, and could become more numerous by mid afternoon. There could be another round of storms that moves in for the evening. A few may also turn strong to severe.

  • STORM TIMING: 2 p.m. through 9 p.m.
  • SEVERE RISK: A handful of storms may turn severe with lightning, locally damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rain.
  • ACTION: Be sure to DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP and monitor conditions starting around lunchtime as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are possible.
SPC DAY 1 Outlook
SPC DAY 1 Outlook(Grey)
Two rounds of rain and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Two rounds of rain and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.(Grey)

EVEN HOTTER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

There appears to be no major change in the hot weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in lately. It looks like a string of 90 degree days will continue into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This could mean some of the hottest days are actually ahead. Wednesday could be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Some models are indicating we could see temperatures continue to climb for the end of the week, others are showing a front moving in bringing a return of afternoon storms. If that happens our afternoon temperatures would be in the mid to lower 90s.

Temperatures and humidity look to climb for the middle of the week.
Temperatures and humidity look to climb for the middle of the week.(Grey)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another hot day with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Dry spell is short-lived; more storms expected Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Another round of heat is in the forecast with limited weekend storm chances.

Forecast

Saturday July 11 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Shower and storm chances return Sunday along with the heat.

Forecast

Saturday July 11 AM FastCast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
The heat and humidity continue through the weekend with the best chance of storms on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

July 10 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|

Forecast

Friday July 10, Midday FastCast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Hot and humid weather continues with numerous thunderstorms this afternoon.

Forecast

Friday, July 10, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:44 AM EDT
Our hot and humid weather continues with scattered afternoon storms.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Fay forms; earliest “F” storm since 2005

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
No relief in the hot, muggy weather along with very little rain chances.

Forecast

Thursday, July 9 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|

Forecast

Thursday July 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT