Scattered storms move in later today.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny start to the day with humidity in a comfortable range. Temperatures quickly climbing to the 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. After lunchtime, a few storms will start firing in the mountains, and could become more numerous by mid afternoon. There could be another round of storms that moves in for the evening. A few may also turn strong to severe.

STORM TIMING: 2 p.m. through 9 p.m.

SEVERE RISK: A handful of storms may turn severe with lightning, locally damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rain.

SPC DAY 1 Outlook (Grey)

Two rounds of rain and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. (Grey)

EVEN HOTTER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

There appears to be no major change in the hot weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in lately. It looks like a string of 90 degree days will continue into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This could mean some of the hottest days are actually ahead. Wednesday could be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Some models are indicating we could see temperatures continue to climb for the end of the week, others are showing a front moving in bringing a return of afternoon storms. If that happens our afternoon temperatures would be in the mid to lower 90s.

Temperatures and humidity look to climb for the middle of the week. (Grey)

