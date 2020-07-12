Sloane Stephens, World TeamTennis officials dedicate White Sulphur Springs tennis courts

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday afternoon marked the highly-anticipated start of the World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier, but before the action got underway at Center Court, WTT representatives helped unveil a new addition to the White Sulphur Springs community.

The Temp Gillespie Memorial Tennis Courts will serve as a practice area for WTT competitors over the next month and will remain for local players to use thereafter.

The refurbished courts are named for Temp Gillespie, who was instrumental in building the original courts and keeping them in shape throughout his life.

“The players love it,” said WTT CEO Carlos Silva. “It’s great to have some new practice courts, of course, but what’s important is that we’re leaving them behind, and the Gillespie family has been so important over these last three, four weeks working with them to get everything we’ve done here at Greenbrier done. It’s just kind of a great partnership to get them re-done. They’re beautiful. The windscreens look great, so they’ll be here for years to come.”

Former U.S. Open champ and current Chicago Smash player Sloane Stephens said courts like these one allow more people to have access to the game.

“I grew up playing at a public park so, for me, I think it’s really important to be able to play and have a place to play and it not be crazy to get to or super expensive to play, and I think accessibility is really important,” said Stephens, who helped cut the ribbon Sunday. “I think for this to be built, for kids to play, for adults to be able to play, it’s really important.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.