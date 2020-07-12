Advertisement

VDH: 70,670 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,966 deaths

Tests surpass 800,000 mark
(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 70,670 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 69,782 reported Saturday.

2,840 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,966 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,962 reported Saturday, and there have been 6,744 hospitalizations. 801,205 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.8% percent positive rate over the last week, up from 6.7% reported Saturday.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam plans a news conference with an update about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

