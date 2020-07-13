Apparent water main break closes part of intersection at Hershberger Rd. NE and Rutgers St. NE Monday in Roanoke
People are asked to avoid the area while the site is being repaired
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, the intersection of Hershberger Rd. NE and Rutgers St. NE in Roanoke is partially shut Monday after what seems to be a water main break.
