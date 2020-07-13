Advertisement

Bedford boy gets surprise from Bedford Police Department for birthday

Levi Fitzpatrick is pictured with five Bedford police officers at his birthday party.
Levi Fitzpatrick is pictured with five Bedford police officers at his birthday party.(Photo: Michael Burns)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One local boy got a welcomed surprise for his birthday this past weekend.

Levi Fitzpatrick turned three years old Monday.

But this past weekend, some lights and sirens made their way to his birthday party.

Five Bedford police officers showed up to help Levi celebrate.

The family says they were happy the department was able to make his birthday special.

“It was really cool. They interacted with the kids and showed them the police lights and sirens and so it was really a big event. They really put on a really big show for him,” said Michael Burns, Fitzpatrick’s grandfather.

Levi even has a toy police car of his own to keep his family safe.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

