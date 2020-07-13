Campbell County Sheriff’s staffer tests positive for COVID-19

COUNTY CAMPBELL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a staff member in the field division tested positive for COVID-19. The employee first began to feel ill June 30, according to the department, and had been self-quarantining until receiving results.

The employee in question, as well as co-workers who shared his shift, were not present at a sheriff’s office public event held July 9.

The sheriff’s office says it takes several steps when an employee feels ill, to reduce exposure to staff, people in custody and the community:

Those steps include:

Immediate relief from active duty

Self-quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours to monitor symptoms

Within 48 hours, if symptoms do not subside, employee must continue to self-quarantine and undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing

If test is negative, employee may return to work; in the event of a positive test result, the agency collaborates with the Virginia Department of Health, follows necessary protocol, recommendations and guidelines.

As a result of the confirmed positive test and subsequent testing, the Sheriff’s Office is adjusting operating practices, and operating under a COVID-19 response and action plan. For now, the office is restricting access to the public by closing its main lobby. Anyone who needs to be in contact is asked to call (434) 332-9580 or email sheriff@campbellcountyva.gov.

In addition, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the following steps:

Temporarily canceling all ride-along tours and community events for the duration

Suspending fingerprint services until further notice (exception for court-ordered needs)

Deputies will engage in the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, latex gloves, and protective gowns (if necessary)

Deputies are sanitizing patrol cars after each transport

Deputies are recommending people who call for service meet them outside their homes to ensure proper social distancing

Deputies request people who call 911 to alert dispatch if they are showing any signs of illness, as well as advise the deputies upon arrival.

“We are all committed to providing the most efficient, and safest service to both residents and visitors. Cooperation and assistance in these trying times is greatly appreciated. Our Sheriff’s employees are first responders who continue to risk their own health and safety to reduce COVID-19 exposure to the public and the people in our care,” said Sheriff Whit Clark. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of our staff as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”

