“End Racism Now” Mural: A look at the final product

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday night, local and out-of-town artists completed an “End Racism Now” mural in Roanoke. They worked from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

We took AIR7 footage of the mural that’s on Campbell Avenue in between 2nd and 3rd streets to show the final result.

Organizers with the Urban Arts Project--the group that came up with the idea for the mural--say the point of the mural is to get conversations started around race.

The city council gave its full approval and members say the mural is here to stay. It will be touched up when it wares down.

Roanoke City posted on its Facebook Page: “STREET CLOSURE: Campbell Ave. will remain closed between 2nd and 3rd until 5 pm Saturday July 18. This closure will enable the safe viewing of the recently completed street mural. The City has worked closely with the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Urban Arts Project and all fully support this extended closure and reopening of the street Saturday evening. All in the community are encouraged to view the work of the artists while the street remains closed.”

