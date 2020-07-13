Advertisement

Franklin County Public Safety members discuss search efforts into weekend drowning

26-year-old Charles King drowned here in the Blackwater River
26-year-old Charles King drowned here in the Blackwater River(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A distress call on the Blackwater River set off an extensive search for a 26-year-old over the weekend, but it had to be called off because of darkness. The man was later found dead. WDBJ7 spoke with officials in Franklin County to explain the challenges of searching the water at night.

After a long Saturday night of searching the river in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road, King was found the next morning by a fisherman. The Franklin County Public Safety Deputy Chief, Jay Mason, says the search wasn’t easy--it was dark and the river was filled with debris.

“We did the best we can given the conditions but there’s just so many hazards at nighttime in the water with rocks and stones and logs, especially with all the flooding we had this year, it creates a lot of problems for the rescuers,” Mason said.

The Franklin County Communications Center received a call around 9 Saturday night that a man--now identified as 26-year-old Charles Jacob King from Hardy--was in distress in the Blackwater River.

“When someone’s in distress, it’s whether they’re splashing in the water or yelling for help or screaming for help, that would be a distress call,” Mason said.

He joined other Franklin Public Safety members in a search Saturday night for three hours at the river. It was dark and muddy, making search conditions difficult.

“But crews were able to search the bank and search the immediate area where the subject was in distress, and we were not able to find the subject that night,” Mason explained.

They met the State Police and Scruggs dive teams, but because of the conditions, they rescheduled the search for the next morning, Sunday. Then, early Sunday morning, a fisherman found King in an area of Blackwater River before search crews made it out.

The body has been sent to the medical examiners’ office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation into the circumstances around King’s death continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

