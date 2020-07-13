Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island is trying to recover from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history during one of the world’s worst pandemics. By Ben Finley. W/photos and map of Hurricane Dorian's path.

—SWIMMER DEAD_A swimmer that had been reported missing at a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.

—JAIL FIRE_Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail.

UNDATED — These are among the darkest days of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Coronavirus infections are exploding, the economic recovery is in jeopardy and Trump may have undermined his own “law and order” message by commuting the prison sentence of his friend and political adviser. Emboldened Democrats are trying to guard against overconfidence, even as they see real opportunities to expand Joe Biden’s path to the White House in states like Georgia, Iowa and Ohio. Meanwhile, there’s less time for Republicans to turn things around than they’d like. Early voting across several swing states is set to begin in little more than two months. By Steve Peoples. Sent: 944 words.

WASHINGTON - Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws. By Ashraf Khalil. Sent: 998 words.

ASHBURN, Va. —- Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3. That came in the aftermath of several prominent sponsors calling for a change. Sent: 200 words.

