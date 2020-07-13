Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Ways to manage weeds at home

Weed expert at Virginia Tech answers weed questions
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Here’s the big question.

“Everyone wants to know how can I get rid of the weeds and do it safely,” said Shawn Askew, a professor and weed management expert at Virginia Tech.

One option is to hire a professional.

“If you’re not passionate about weed control or home lawn care, etc., don’t believe that you’re going to save money by going to a box retailer and purchasing a $15 product and squirting it on your lawn,” Shawn explained.

He says using synthetic herbicides are the best way to kill weeds.

“Because they’ve worked for many, many decades. We have alternatives, but they usually cost up to 20 times more money or they require up to 20 times more labor, if not even more,” Shawn said.

Right now Virginia Tech is exploring other options to renovate turf that don’t include synthetic herbicides. Shawn says some of the ways include shading, solarization, boiling water, and direct flame from a torch. He says they’re getting interesting results.

If you’re thinking you don’t want to hire a professional and you don’t want to use synthetic herbicides to get rid of weeds, here’s a couple of things you can do. First, invest in topsoil.

Shawn explained, “Everything builds on that foundation. And if your turf is not happy, there is no way you’re gonna win the battle with weeds.”

This means making any amendments to the soil and getting the PH right.

“If the PH is not correct then any fertilizer you have will not be able to be utilized by the turf,” Shawn said.

Secondly, Shawn says we all need to do this.

“Mow at the proper mowing height people. That’s number one for consumer lawn care.”

He says the proper mowing height is 3.5 to 4 inches.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Garden

Grown Here at Home: Ways to manage weeds at home

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|

News

Police looking for missing Southwest Va. woman believed to be in danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
It is believed that she may be in danger due to the context of a text message.

News

40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Forty years later, DNA and remains of Gina Renee Hall have been found with the help of an instrument invented by a forensic anthropologist in Tennessee.

News

Missing tubers found safe in Bedford County

Updated: 7 hours ago
The teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening after going tubing with friends along the Big Otter River.

Latest News

News

Narrows Police ask for help finding missing woman

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Hoston was last seen at her home on High School Hill.

News

Rolling for Reform

Updated: 11 hours ago
They came out to Elmwood Park on scooters, skateboards and bikes

Sports

Sloane Stephens, World TeamTennis officials dedicate White Sulphur Springs tennis courts

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The former U.S. Open champion helped cut the ribbon for the new courts on Sunday.

News

Roanoke's "End Racism Now" mural

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

People protest on wheels Sunday for police reform

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The skate community stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Folks paint “End Racism Now” Mural on Campbell Avenue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
An organizer says the goal of this mural is to start conversations around race.