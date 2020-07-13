Guns, cartridge cases among seized items after shooting of Wythe County deputies

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Guns and cartridge cases are among what were seized by investigators looking into the shooting of two Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies.

The night of July 7, deputies and Virginia State Police responded to a call from a woman saying her husband, Ricky Delk, had arrived home drunk, and was armed with a gun.

When deputies got there, according to Wythe County court documents, Delk positioned himself behind them and fired several rounds from an AR-15 rifle, hitting Sergeant Chris Coleman and Deputy Charlie Foster. Shots were exchanged, and Delk was hit. All three men were taken to hospitals and have since been released; Delk is being held in jail with no bond, charged with attempted capital murder.

Delk is a veteran and former Daytona Beach, Florida police officer, said by his wife to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

When police arrived before the shooting, they say, several windows were open on the second floor of the home, which investigators say may have been part of a tactical position before police arrived. Police also say Delk’s mother was at the front of the home when they got there, holding a handgun magazine.

Among the items seized by State Police, who are leading the investigation, are a Remington 7mm, two Winchester 30/30s, another gun (type unspecified) and two magazines, 14 Remington cartridge cases, eight Winchester cartridge cases, four Luger cartridge cases, a bullet from the master bedroom, and assorted items including cell phone and ball cap.

The authorized search was for firearms, ammunition, and any “manifest and/or documentation to support the frame of mind the suspect may have had prior to and during the officer-involved shooting,” according to court documents.

