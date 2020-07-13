Heat builds this week with limited rain chances.

MONDAY

We start the day with leftover clouds as a front moves through followed by increasing sunshine through the morning. A northwesterly wind kicks in which may helps develop a stray shower along the mountains which drift east between but coverage will be very isolated. Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s.

A front moves east and temperatures climb this afternoon. (Grey)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will force the air toward the surface, heating it up, and developing our next round of brutal heat that lasts for much of the week. Upper 80s are even possible in the mountains with low-mid 90s from Roanoke to the Piedmont. Heat index values (what it feels like with humidity), will be closer to 100° at times during the afternoons. Be sure to take lots of breaks in the shade and NEVER leave people or pets in the car.

Temperatures continue to climb this week. (Grey)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The heat lingers as we hit the end of the week, but a wind shift from the southeast will bring back a feed of more humid air off the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a slight increase in hit-and-miss storms on Thursday and Friday, mainly during the afternoon through early evening.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears to be a broken record kind of forecast. We keep daytime highs near 90° with a passing shower/storm or two during the afternoon. It’s a very summery pattern, but is lasting quite a bit longer than normal.

