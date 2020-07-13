Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp. It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3. That came in the aftermath of several prominent sponsors calling for a change.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A driver died Saturday night in a crash during a race at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia. Speedway officials said in a statement Sunday that driver Shawn Balluzzo died following a crash during the second of two Modified Division races. The Virginian-Pilot reports the 64-year-old Balluzzo was the winningest driver in the history of the track. He had finished second in the first of Saturday’s twin 50-lap races, which were the season openers for the Modifieds. During the second race, Balluzzo’s car went airborne after bumping another car and crashed front-first into a wall. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. The league announced Sunday night that the match would be rescheduled for Monday with a 9 a.m. EDT kickoff after all players on both teams had tested negative during the additional round of testing.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Bayley Feist scored early and the Washington Spirit held off the Houston Dash for a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. Feist grabbed a pass from Ashley Hatch and scored from atop the penalty area in the 16th minute. Rachel Daly had a good chance for the Dash in the final minutes of the opening half but her angled shot hit the far corner of the crossbar. The Spirit moved into second place in the tournament standings with the win.