Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say the man who fatally shot another man Friday at an apartment building in northern Virginia is a police sergeant with Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. WTTG-TV reported Saturday the sergeant was off duty when the shooting happened. The Fairfax County Police Department hasn't released his name. The agency says the sergeant opened his apartment door and found a man standing in the doorway. Police say the sergeant reported he fired his weapon when the man began to raise a firearm in his direction. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Reston resident Daniel Matheson. He died at a hospital.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp. It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3. That came in the aftermath of several prominent sponsors calling for a change.

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.