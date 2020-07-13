Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

NATION'S CAPITAL-PSYCHEDELICS

Activists seek to decriminalize 'magic' mushrooms in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.

REDSKINS NICKNAME

Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name and logo after recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. The change comes less than two weeks after team owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review of the name. A new name for one of football's oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.” The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

AP-VA-ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

Del. Jay Jones announces bid for Virginia Attorney General

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Democrat is announcing his bid to be the state’s next attorney general. Jay Jones, a state House delegate from Norfolk, made the announcement Monday in a campaign video saying it’s time for a “new generation of leadership.” If elected next year, the 31-year-old Jones would be the first African-American to be Virginia’s attorney general. In his announcement, Jones said his campaign is “generations in the making” and highlighted his family’s history of fighting for civil rights. Jones lined up several endorsements for his campaign launch, including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and state Sen. Louise Luc.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

Plan: Richmond's Lee statue would be cut apart, reassembled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia plans to remove the large statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue by cutting it into three sections and then reassembling it elsewhere. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that statue’s removal still depends on a court’s approval. But in the meantime, the state has been figuring out how it could deconstruct the sculpture. A state review board recently approved a plan that calls for a crane to remove the 21-foot statue from its 40-foot pedestal. The bronze statue would then be taken apart because it's too tall to go under bridges. A conservation firm said the entire process will leave “little evidence of cutting and reassembly.”

JAIL FIRE

Officials: 2 hospitalized after fire in Virginia jail

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail. WAVY-TV reports the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze at Southampton County Jail Sunday night after an inmate notified officials about the fire. WVEC-TV reports the blaze was put out within an hour. Officials say multiple people were triaged at the scene, leading to the two to be sent to a hospital. Authorities did not reveal the identity of those hospitalized. Officials say the cause of the fire is not known.

DEPUTY-ARREST

Officials: Virginia deputy falsely reported he was assaulted

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia who claimed he was the victim of a roadside assault was not telling the truth. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Deputy Jake Dooley was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement on Saturday. It happened after detectives from the sheriff’s office investigated his claims. The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Dooley made the allegations after a passerby found him lying unconscious on a roadside Friday night. Investigators had previously said the deputy was struck in the head with an object by an individual in another car. Dooley has been released on bond and will receive a mental health evaluation.

APARTMENT SHOOTING-OFFICER

Police: Off-duty sergeant shot man in Virginia apartment

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say the man who fatally shot another man Friday at an apartment building in northern Virginia is a police sergeant with Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. WTTG-TV reported Saturday the sergeant was off duty when the shooting happened. The Fairfax County Police Department hasn't released his name. The agency says the sergeant opened his apartment door and found a man standing in the doorway. Police say the sergeant reported he fired his weapon when the man began to raise a firearm in his direction. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Reston resident Daniel Matheson. He died at a hospital.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREIGN WORKERS

As beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.