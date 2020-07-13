Missing tubers found safe in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Two missing tubers have been found safe in Bedford County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening after going tubing with friends along the Big Otter River, Lt. S. Zimmerman said.

The pair was supposed to meet up with their friends around 5:30 p.m., but they never arrived. Around 8 p.m. the friends called 911 and reported the two 16-year-olds missing, Zimmerman said.

Bedford County crews started searching around the Roaring Run Road area and Virginia State Police launched its helicopter to help with the case.

The helicopter spotted the teens along the riverside and they were reported safe without any injuries around 11 p.m.

