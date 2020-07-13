Advertisement

Missing tubers found safe in Bedford County

MGN/Pixaby.
MGN/Pixaby. (KKTV)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Two missing tubers have been found safe in Bedford County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening after going tubing with friends along the Big Otter River, Lt. S. Zimmerman said.

The pair was supposed to meet up with their friends around 5:30 p.m., but they never arrived. Around 8 p.m. the friends called 911 and reported the two 16-year-olds missing, Zimmerman said.

Bedford County crews started searching around the Roaring Run Road area and Virginia State Police launched its helicopter to help with the case.

The helicopter spotted the teens along the riverside and they were reported safe without any injuries around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Narrows Police ask for help finding missing woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Hoston was last seen at her home on High School Hill.

News

Rolling for Reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
They came out to Elmwood Park on scooters, skateboards and bikes

Sports

Sloane Stephens, World TeamTennis officials dedicate White Sulphur Springs tennis courts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The former U.S. Open champion helped cut the ribbon for the new courts on Sunday.

News

Roanoke's "End Racism Now" mural

Updated: 5 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

People protest on wheels Sunday for police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The skate community stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Folks paint “End Racism Now’ Mural on Campbell Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
An organizer says the goal of this mural is to start conversations around race.

News

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016.

News

Early morning shooting Sunday along Market St. SE in downtown Roanoke

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
An undisclosed amount of property damage was susatained

News

Locals paint "End Racism Now" mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

Updated: 11 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Found: 80-year-old woman with cognitive impairment missing out of Moneta

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
She is driving a 2008 White Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia Registration, 19SD95 and could already have reached North Carolina.