Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in VA holds steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 71,642 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 70,670 reported Sunday, a 972-case increase.

2,828 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,968 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up two from the 1,966 reported Sunday, and there have been 6,765 hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam plans a news conference with an update about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page.

