Police looking for missing Southwest Va. woman believed to be in danger

The Wytheville Police Department is asking for help in finding Jessica Faith Collier, 30.

Collier was last heard from on July 12, 2020 around 6 a.m. via text message. It is believed that she may be in danger due to the context of her text message, according to the AWARE Foundation.

She is described at 5′7″, 160 lbs with dyed pink hair and brown eyes.

Collier’s clothing description was not available, but she has what’s described as an “Infinity tattoo” under her thumb on her right hand.

If anyone has any information on Collier’s whereabouts, contact the Wytheville Police Department at (276)-223-3300, CASE# W20-04997.

