Search underway after two escape from Bon Air juvenile correctional facility

Jabar Taylor and Rashad Williams photos from Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A search is underway after two residents escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional facility near Richmond.

Early Monday morning, 20-year-old Jabar Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad Williams overpowered security staff and escaped through a hold that had been cut in a security fence, according to officials at the facility.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice says the pair used a cord to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They then took the staff member’s keys to exit the unit, went through a hole in the fence, and left in a vehicle that seemed to be waiting for them.

The DJJ says it is unclear whether the residents cut the hole or if it was pre-cut.

The staff member was treated and released from a hospital.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene to take evidence and statements and start a search.

“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” said DJJ Director Valerie Boykin. “DJJ takes very seriously our role in promoting public safety, and are therefore releasing the names and photos of these young adults to aid in their apprehension, as allowed by the Virginia Code [16.1-309.1]. We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken. We strive to provide for a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for the youth committed to our care. We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals contact local authorities or the Virginia State Police.”

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. He is from Spotsylania County and described as 5 feet 9 inched tall and 138 pounds.

Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. He is from Washington, D.C. and is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Both residents were committed by courts in the Fredericksburg area and are due to transfer to an adult Department of Corrections facility upon turning 21.

