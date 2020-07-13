Advertisement

State police investigating fatal Pittsylvania Co. crash

(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday night just before 10 on Route 40.

A Dodge Journey was going west when it ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, crossed the center line, then ran off the left side of the road where the vehicle hit several trees.

The driver, 26-year-old Cory Allen Coffey, of Gretna, was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken the a hospital in Gretna where he lated died.

