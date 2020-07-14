Advertisement

95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Underway at Roanoke Country Club

(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur teed off Tuesday at the Roanoke Country Club with 18 holes of stroke play. Julie Shinn fired an opening round 1-under 70 to claim medalist honors and the number one seed in match play which starts Wednesday. The top 16 players advanced to the match play portion of the event, including JMU golfer Kendall Turner, who will be the 4th seed, and ODU Coach Mallory Hetzel, who will be seeded 11th.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sloane Stephens, World TeamTennis officials dedicate White Sulphur Springs tennis courts

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The former U.S. Open champion helped cut the ribbon for the new courts on Sunday.

News

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016.

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Sports

Clark, Land announce commitments after leaving Liberty Football following cultural issues

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have both made announcements through Twitter

Latest News

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Sports

Big Ten adopts conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the announcement.

Sports

Roanoke Country Club readies course for VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The event returns to the Roanoke Valley for the first time since 2014.

News

NFL wants to hold 35% of player salaries over potential revenue hit from COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Revenue hits from coronavirus concerns have teams worried

Sports

Roanoke’s J.J. Redick Prepares To Head To Orlando and NBA Bubble With the Pelicans

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
JJ Redick has some concerns as the NBA gets set to resume the season in Orlando.

News

Patrick Mahomes to sign largest total contract in sports history, 10-year extension with Chiefs through 2031

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season during his first trip to the big game.