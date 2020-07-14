95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Underway at Roanoke Country Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur teed off Tuesday at the Roanoke Country Club with 18 holes of stroke play. Julie Shinn fired an opening round 1-under 70 to claim medalist honors and the number one seed in match play which starts Wednesday. The top 16 players advanced to the match play portion of the event, including JMU golfer Kendall Turner, who will be the 4th seed, and ODU Coach Mallory Hetzel, who will be seeded 11th.

