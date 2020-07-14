Advertisement

A record breaking heat wave still looks possible

Highs climb into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s most of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The hot stretch of weather is now record-setting. At 13 consecutive days of 90°+ highs, Roanoke has now tied for Top 10 longest stretches of 90°. The most ever consecutive days in Roanoke is 22 days of 90° or greater back in June of 1966. We have a chance of breaking that record. The stretch will linger with more hot weather this week and minimal storm chances through Wednesday. We increase our chances of storms toward the end of the week.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will force the air toward the surface, heating it up, and developing our next round of brutal heat that lasts for much of the week. Upper 80s are even possible in the mountains with low-mid 90s from Roanoke to the Piedmont. Heat index values (what it feels like with humidity), will be closer to 100° at times during the afternoons. Be sure to take lots of breaks in the shade and NEVER leave people or pets in the car.

How hot can it get in your car in a matter of minutes.
How hot can it get in your car in a matter of minutes.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The heat lingers as we hit the end of the week, but a wind shift from the southeast will bring back a feed of more humid air off the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a slight increase in hit-and-miss storms on Thursday and Friday, mainly during the afternoon through early evening.

Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.
Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears to be a broken record kind of forecast. We keep daytime highs near 90° with a passing shower/storm or two during the afternoon. It’s a very summery pattern, but is lasting quite a bit longer than normal. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has released the long-range outlook showing much of the Nation will be at or above average when it comes to temperatures through the end of July.

Temperatures remain at or above average for the next week or two.
Temperatures remain at or above average for the next week or two.(WDBJ)

ASTRONOMY

Times to view comet NEOWISE
Times to view comet NEOWISE(WDBJ)
Viewing time for the International Space Station.
Viewing time for the International Space Station.(WDBJ)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday July 14, Morning FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Monday, July 13 Evening FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Very low rain chances this week, but the heat will be the big story.

Forecast

The 90s are back for another week, and it could be record-setting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The 90s are back with limited storm chances until late in the week.

Forecast

A front moves out and clouds decrease through the morning.

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday, July 12 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
Scattered storms are possible Sunday evening but the big story is next week's heat.

Forecast

Limited rain chances as big heat returns this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A few stray storms are possible through the evening with another round of heat next week.

Forecast

Another hot day with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT

Forecast

Dry spell is short-lived; more storms expected Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Another round of heat is in the forecast with limited weekend storm chances.

Forecast

Saturday July 11 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
Shower and storm chances return Sunday along with the heat.

Forecast

Saturday July 11 AM FastCast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
The heat and humidity continue through the weekend with the best chance of storms on Sunday.