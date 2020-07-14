A record breaking heat wave still looks possible

The hot stretch of weather is now record-setting. At 13 consecutive days of 90°+ highs, Roanoke has now tied for Top 10 longest stretches of 90°. The most ever consecutive days in Roanoke is 22 days of 90° or greater back in June of 1966. We have a chance of breaking that record. The stretch will linger with more hot weather this week and minimal storm chances through Wednesday. We increase our chances of storms toward the end of the week.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will force the air toward the surface, heating it up, and developing our next round of brutal heat that lasts for much of the week. Upper 80s are even possible in the mountains with low-mid 90s from Roanoke to the Piedmont. Heat index values (what it feels like with humidity), will be closer to 100° at times during the afternoons. Be sure to take lots of breaks in the shade and NEVER leave people or pets in the car.

How hot can it get in your car in a matter of minutes. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The heat lingers as we hit the end of the week, but a wind shift from the southeast will bring back a feed of more humid air off the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a slight increase in hit-and-miss storms on Thursday and Friday, mainly during the afternoon through early evening.

Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears to be a broken record kind of forecast. We keep daytime highs near 90° with a passing shower/storm or two during the afternoon. It’s a very summery pattern, but is lasting quite a bit longer than normal. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has released the long-range outlook showing much of the Nation will be at or above average when it comes to temperatures through the end of July.

Temperatures remain at or above average for the next week or two. (WDBJ)

ASTRONOMY

Times to view comet NEOWISE (WDBJ)

Viewing time for the International Space Station. (WDBJ)

