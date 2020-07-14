Brownsburg Museum opens display on country stores

BROWNSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This local town’s museum is helping visitors experience a bit of small town history.

The Brownsburg Museum in Rockbridge County has converted their main display area into an old time country general store to help guests better understand the place the stores held in local life in the days before supermarkets.

There are information placards out front, but once you move in, it’s all about the store.

“Just the feel, the experience,” said the museum’s Melinda Mills. “And once we can, we’ll allow people to touch some of the things. We’ve put the precious things up high and the touchable things down low. We want it to be an experience, so.”

The museum is open by appointment only right now, but there are no plans yet to close the display so more visitors will have the opportunity to stop by.

