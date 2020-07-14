Advertisement

Del. Jay Jones announces campaign for Attorney General

Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he’s running for Attorney General.

Jones is a Democrat. He announced his campaign for the party’s nomination Monday morning.

His father served in the House of Delegates before him, and he has represented the 89th district in the General Assembly since 2017.

If elected, he would be the first African-American to serve as Virginia’s Attorney General.

In an interview with WDBJ7, Jones said he wants to represent all Virginians.

“We’re going to take this office to the people,” Jones said Monday afternoon. “My hope is to be the people’s lawyer, to make sure everybody understands and knows the role of the Attorney General’s Office and what it can do for them, to protect them.”

Jones is the first Democrat to announce for Attorney General.

The election will be held in November of next year.

