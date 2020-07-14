Advertisement

Elderberry’s opens second location in Salem

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elderberry’s, currently on Electric Rd, will open it’s Salem location in a week.

The shop which has a menu of smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, and salads, has been able to buy many different pieces of equipment from Fruitions, a similar type of restaurant, as well as hire some former Fruitions staff members.

Fruitions announced in March they would not be able to reopen due to the loss from COVID-19.

”They did close down in March, we were able to buy their equipment which is identical to what we had, they actually used to be an elderberry’s so it worked out perfectly, it gave us an opportunity to come into Salem,” said Elderberry’s owner, Rebecca Mason.

According to Mason the store hours for the Salem location will be Monday - Saturday 10 AM - 8 PM. Both locations will be closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

