Governor plans COVID-19 address; percentage of positive tests rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 72,443 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 71,642 reported Monday, an 801-case increase.

2,833 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,977 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 1,968 reported Monday, and there have been 6,817 hospitalizations. 828,017 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.9% positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.8% reported Monday.

VDH has started providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state: Central, Eastern, Northwest and Southwest. Previously, VDH only provided statewide and Northern Region key measures; data are now provided for all regions in the state. The new regional dashboards are available on the Key Measures webpage.

For each region, a separate dashboard will include the following information:

Number of cases by date reported

Number of cases by date of symptom onset

Number of deaths by date reported

Number of deaths by date on the death certificate

Number of testing encounters, number of positive testing encounters and percent positivity by lab report date, PCR only

Number of testing encounters by lab report date, PCR only

Number of hospital beds occupied and available

Number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test

Number of hospitals in the region reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) in the next 72 hours

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam plans a news conference with an update about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page, as well as on the Governor’s Facebook page.

