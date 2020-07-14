Advertisement

Governor plans COVID-19 address; percentage of positive tests rises

801 new cases reported Tuesday
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 72,443 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 71,642 reported Monday, an 801-case increase.

2,833 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,977 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 1,968 reported Monday, and there have been 6,817 hospitalizations. 828,017 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.9% positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.8% reported Monday.

VDH has started providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state: Central, Eastern, Northwest and Southwest. Previously, VDH only provided statewide and Northern Region key measures; data are now provided for all regions in the state. The new regional dashboards are available on the Key Measures webpage.

For each region, a separate dashboard will include the following information:

  • Number of cases by date reported
  • Number of cases by date of symptom onset
  • Number of deaths by date reported
  • Number of deaths by date on the death certificate
  • Number of testing encounters, number of positive testing encounters and percent positivity by lab report date, PCR only
  • Number of testing encounters by lab report date, PCR only
  • Number of hospital beds occupied and available
  • Number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test
  • Number of hospitals in the region reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) in the next 72 hours

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam plans a news conference with an update about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page, as well as on the Governor’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight virus outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DENNIS PASSA and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

Coronavirus

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 1 hours ago
The American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can safely provide in-person learning for students in the fall.

Coronavirus

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts of "lying."

National

Global vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Activists warn that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California shuts businesses down again as coronavirus cases surge in several states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
States are dealing with massive spikes in coronavirus cases from sea to shining sea.

National

Some states reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases keep rising

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Research published this week in the Journal of Adolescent Health says roughly a third of 18- to 25-year-olds are at risk of severe problems from COVID-19.

National

California governor order bars, restaurants, movie theaters to close as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The decision comes after 19 states posted their highest seven-day average for new cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Coronavirus

Virginia considers COVID-19 workplace standards

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As the pandemic continues, a state board is considering emergency regulations to improve health and safety in the workplace. Business groups say additional measures are unnecessary, but Monday advocates for Virginia workers urged the panel to take action.

National Politics

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.