Greenbrier resort looks to hire

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The guests are back at the Greenbrier, though with some COVID adaptations, like masks and signs reminding visitors about social distancing.

“I think a lot of people are just anxious to get out and travel,” said Cam Huffman, the Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations. “And they feel safe here.”

In the kitchens, that means they’re back to prepping for people to fill the now socially distanced tables.

“You know, in hospitality as in kitchens, you’re always looking for good people, said Executive Chef Bryan Skelding. So I thought it might be a good time to get those out there.”

Like everything else, from parking to baggage, it’s a people intense business.

“I thought it would be a good time now that there are probably a some really good people out there that are looking for work, and probably haven’t heard of us before,” Skelding said. “So I opened up a few more positions.”

Which means, they’re hiring.

“We’re in a very fortunate position because industries like ours, in times like this, that have a close drive-in market, will rebound faster than anybody else,” he explained.

“We’ve had to limit numbers in places like restaurants and some of our activities and things like that,” said Huffman. “But we’ve been almost overwhelmed with the amount of people who have wanted to come visit.”

It’s a sign of optimism that the economy is coming back, at least for vacations.

“It grows a little more and more each week, and people are out there having a good time,” Huffman said.

Not to mention an opportunity for those wanting to get into the business.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.