Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name and logo after recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. The change comes less than two weeks after team owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review of the name. A new name for one of football's oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.” The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises under pressure to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The NFL team said it is retiring its nickname, which had been in place since 1933. Several sponsors threatened to end partnerships if the team didn't change. The Cleveland Indians seem to be the next pro team in line for change. They are in preliminary discussions about a new name. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their names or logos.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused from the WNBA season has been denied. The league's reigning MVP confirmed that decision in a statement and said she is weighing whether to play. Delle Donne said the independent panel of doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk” for complications from COVID-19. Delle Donne has battled Lyme disease since 2008. She says her personal doctor has advised her she is at risk for complications if she were to contract the coronavirus. If Delle Donne decides not to play, the Mystics wouldn't have to pay her salary.

UNDATED (AP) — The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league's 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer and women's volleyball. The Ivy League announced a similar decision last week. Meanwhile, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South. The Patriot League is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships.