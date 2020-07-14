Advertisement

Loose python captured in Amherst County; former owner could face charges

Python let loose and captured in Amherst County neighborhood/Courtesy ACSO
Python let loose and captured in Amherst County neighborhood/Courtesy ACSO(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
Jul. 14, 2020
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The former owner of a python in Amherst County could face charges for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife.

That’s according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, which got a call Tuesday morning from Early Drive about a snake at someone’s door. A deputy found the six-and-a-half foot snake, and a witness indicated the owner of the python could no longer take care of it and released it into the woods.

The deputy captured the snake and put it into a pillow case, then took it to a shelter.

The owner relinquished his ownership.

