Loose python captured in Amherst County; former owner could face charges
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The former owner of a python in Amherst County could face charges for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife.
That’s according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, which got a call Tuesday morning from Early Drive about a snake at someone’s door. A deputy found the six-and-a-half foot snake, and a witness indicated the owner of the python could no longer take care of it and released it into the woods.
The deputy captured the snake and put it into a pillow case, then took it to a shelter.
The owner relinquished his ownership.
