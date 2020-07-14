Advertisement

Lynchburg Humane Society asks for iPad donations

A sign asks drivers to scan a QR code as they wait outside the Lynchburg Humane Society.
A sign asks drivers to scan a QR code as they wait outside the Lynchburg Humane Society.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Jul. 14, 2020
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local non-profit needs your help as it continues to work through the pandemic.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for iPad donations.

They say they’ve had to adjust how they operate.

The iPads will help them with adoptions, and cats at the humane society also get some play time with the technology.

“And there’s a number of apps and video games with a little mouse moving around the screen and it’s so fun to watch the kittens especially line up around and they can touch and make changes to the screen and interact,” said Julie Barger, Lynchburg Humane Society director of development.

They have a goal to get 10 iPads and say monetary donations are welcome as well.

