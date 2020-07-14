Mississippi man killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Sunday.

Willie McLaurin, 50, of Flora, MS, was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving went off the road as he was headed north on I-81. The truck hit the guardrail and bridge, then went over the bridge and caught fire.

The truck was destroyed.

The crash is still under investigation.

