Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

QUEANBEYAN, Australia (Gray News) – An orphaned baby wombat is making himself at home at a New South Wales police station.

Senior Constable Tori Murray began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

The furry little recruit has the run of the station and is being raised by the officers there.

“The care that all of our officers are showing Ted is definitely the same care we provide to the community,” Inspector Charles Hutchins said.

They’re bottle-feeding him a special formula about four times a day.

If Ted is healthy enough in about a year, the officers will release him back into the wild.

There’s a new furry recruit patrolling the halls in Queanbeyan Police Station after one of its officers took in an orphaned baby wombat named Ted. https://t.co/FIg1n3tqbR pic.twitter.com/wTyEct5Jmn — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 11, 2020

