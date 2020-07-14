Pres. of Danville Historical Society resigns after allegedly making racially troubling comments

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The president of the Danville Historical Society has offered his resignation following comments made on social media this weekend allegedly coming from him that had a racially hurtful connotation.

According to the Danville Historical Society, President Mark Joyner has said these messages were sent by someone else who had his phone at the time. “After discussion with the DHS Board about the posts and their probable effect on the DHS moving forward,” Joyner decided it would be best to offer his resignation. Following an emergency meeting Monday night, the DHS Board accepted his resignation and plans to move forward securing the history of the Danville area.

(WARNING graphic language) A portion of the comments in question can be viewed below:

The full statement from the Danville Historical Society reads as follows:

“Over this past weekend there were some Facebook posts that allegedly came from the President of the Danville Historical Society, Mark Joyner. He has claimed that they were posted by someone else who had access to his Facebook account. The statements were repugnant, they did not come from the DHS and absolutely do not reflect the DHS or anyone affiliated with it.

This type of message is a destructive mechanism in a fragile society that is looking for, and needs cohesion.

After discussion with the DHS Board about the posts and their probable effect on the DHS moving forward, Mark offered his resignation. It has been accepted, and now we hope we can continue on with our mission.

The mission of DHS is that of a collector and keeper of historical objects and artifacts relevant to Danville and its history; we strive for inclusion as part of that mission.”

More about the Danville Historical Society can be found at http://www.danvillehistory.org/index.html

