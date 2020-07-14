Prison employee arrested for allegedly helping two escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Department of Justice employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly helping two missing inmates escape the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, Destiny L. Harris, 23 of Chesterfield County, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on two counts of aiding escape of a juvenile. Harris worked at the Bon Air facility and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Early Monday morning, 20-year-old Jabar Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad Williams overpowered security staff and escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence, according to officials at the facility.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice says the pair used a cord to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They then took the staff member’s keys to exit the unit, went through a hole in the fence, and left in a vehicle that seemed to be waiting for them.

The DJJ says it is unclear whether the residents cut the hole or if it was pre-cut.

The staff member was treated and released from a hospital.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene to take evidence and statements and start a search.

“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” said DJJ Director Valerie Boykin. “DJJ takes very seriously our role in promoting public safety, and are therefore releasing the names and photos of these young adults to aid in their apprehension, as allowed by the Virginia Code [16.1-309.1]. We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken. We strive to provide for a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for the youth committed to our care. We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals contact local authorities or the Virginia State Police.”

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. He is from Spotsylania County and described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 138 pounds.

Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. He is from Washington, D.C. and is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Both residents were committed by courts in the Fredericksburg area and are due to transfer to an adult Department of Corrections facility upon turning 21.

