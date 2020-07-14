Advertisement

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired "MythBusters" for 13 years, is said to have confirmed former co-host Grant Imahara’s death Monday.
A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired "MythBusters" for 13 years, is said to have confirmed former co-host Grant Imahara’s death Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer, roboticist and former co-host of “MythBusters,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, which aired the show for 13 years, confirmed Imahara’s death early Tuesday to CNN.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara joined “MythBusters” in its third season in 2005 and co-hosted more than 200 episodes before leaving the show in 2014. He was best known for making robots and operating any other electronics needed to test myths.

He went on to host Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” in 2016 with fellow “MythBusters” Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

Before “MythBusters,” Imahara worked for nine years in Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions. While there, he contributed to such films as the “Star Wars” prequels, “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

Imahara’s fellow “MythBusters” hosts, Bryon and Adam Savage, paid tribute to him on Twitter Monday night.

Byron posted a picture of herself, Imahara and Belleci, and wrote, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With last minute change, Franklin County opts for “cautious” school reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The youngest students will be in school five days a week, at least to start.

News

Council elects new Police Chief in Wytheville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joel Hash is a familiar face

News

Details surrounding night two Wythe County deputies were shot

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast July 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
Spanish newscast July 13

News

Virginia considers COVID-19 workplace standards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As the pandemic continues, a state board is considering emergency regulations to improve health and safety in the workplace. Business groups say additional measures are unnecessary, but today advocates for Virginia workers urged the panel to take action.

News

Del. Jay Jones announces campaign for Attorney General

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he is seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General. If elected, Jones would be the first African-American to hold the office.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 4 hours ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

News

Pres. of Danville Historical Society resigns after allegedly making racially troubling comments

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Following an emergency meeting Monday night, the DHS Board accepted his resignation and plans to move forward securing the history of the Danville area.