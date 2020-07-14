Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating multiple weekend shooting incidents

(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating several shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

The police department does not believe the incidents are related.

Around 11:30 p.m. July 10, officers were notified that a man with gunshot wounds had entered Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. His injuries seemed to be non-life threatening. Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating, officers have not determined a crime scene and no arrests have been made.

Just before midnight the same night, a juvenile boy walked into the hospital, also with a gunshot wound. As with the first case, the victim would not cooperate and there is a lack of evidence.

On July 11, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witness statements indicated the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Prillaman Drive NW, but officers were unable to locate evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Lastly, just after 2 a.m. July 12, officers witnessed a large gathering in a parking lot in the 200 block of Market Street SE.

While officers observed the crowd of approximately 100, 40 to 50 shots were fired from several people. Officers called for extra units before heading into the crowd. The parking lot cleared shortly after, at which point two women began fighting. In an effort to minimize injuries, officers say they deployed pepper balls to break up the fight.

The people involved left the scene before they could be identified. Officers collected approximately 50 spent cartridge casings from the scene, from different caliber weapons, including 9 mm and 7.62 rounds.

Several cars and at least one building was hit by the gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637; just begin the text with “RoanokePD.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin County Incident-Salthouse Branch Road / AIR 7 Video

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Shooter sought: One person dead, another wounded in Franklin County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

With last-minute change, Franklin County opts for “cautious” school reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The youngest students will be in school five days a week, at least to start.

Latest News

News

Council Elects New Police Chief in Wytheville

Updated: 10 hours ago
Joel Hash is a familiar face

News

Details Surrounding Night Two Wythe County Deputies Were Shot

Updated: 10 hours ago

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Spanish newscast July 13

Updated: 11 hours ago
Spanish newscast July 13

News

Virginia considers COVID-19 workplace standards

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As the pandemic continues, a state board is considering emergency regulations to improve health and safety in the workplace. Business groups say additional measures are unnecessary, but Monday advocates for Virginia workers urged the panel to take action.

News

Del. Jay Jones announces campaign for Attorney General

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he is seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General. If elected, Jones would be the first African-American to hold the office.