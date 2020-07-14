Roanoke Police investigating multiple weekend shooting incidents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating several shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

The police department does not believe the incidents are related.

Around 11:30 p.m. July 10, officers were notified that a man with gunshot wounds had entered Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. His injuries seemed to be non-life threatening. Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating, officers have not determined a crime scene and no arrests have been made.

Just before midnight the same night, a juvenile boy walked into the hospital, also with a gunshot wound. As with the first case, the victim would not cooperate and there is a lack of evidence.

On July 11, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witness statements indicated the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Prillaman Drive NW, but officers were unable to locate evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Lastly, just after 2 a.m. July 12, officers witnessed a large gathering in a parking lot in the 200 block of Market Street SE.

While officers observed the crowd of approximately 100, 40 to 50 shots were fired from several people. Officers called for extra units before heading into the crowd. The parking lot cleared shortly after, at which point two women began fighting. In an effort to minimize injuries, officers say they deployed pepper balls to break up the fight.

The people involved left the scene before they could be identified. Officers collected approximately 50 spent cartridge casings from the scene, from different caliber weapons, including 9 mm and 7.62 rounds.

Several cars and at least one building was hit by the gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637; just begin the text with “RoanokePD.”

