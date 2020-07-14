Advertisement

Roanoke sports memorabilia store owner reacts to Redskins name change

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Washington’s NFL team is retiring the Redskins name. The decision follows pressure from activists and some high profile sponsors. A new name has not been revealed just yet. It seems fans are split, with some supporting the change and others criticizing the move. But the one thing that’s non-negotiable is how popular items with the Redskins logo are.

”You name it. I would say we have a minimum of 100 items of Redskins. We have gloves, lanyards, t-shirts, hats, mini helmets,” said Robin Bennett, the owner of Sports Haven in Hollins.

Bennett jokes that the stores’ “motto” is “Almost no team left behind.”

That includes a team who's big announcement means the gear will soon change.

“Redskins fans are coming out of the wood works, matter of fact we shipped our last two can koozies to Washington D.C.”

The demand is steady, it’s the supply that may become limited.

“I probably ordered over $3500 worth of Redskins logo merchandise over the last two days,” said Bennet.

As long as it’s available and licensed, Sports Haven will stock it. And it’s items like signed helmets that makeup bedrooms and basements, and according to Bennett, may soon be increasing in value.

