State police investigating Wythe Co. crash that left one dead, multiple injured

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash in Wythe County left one person dead and several others with injuries.

State police responded to the crash on I-81 just before 3 p.m. Friday. The driver of an International box truck was going south, ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes.

The truck then hit a Nissan Pathfinder and two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor trailers ran off the left side of the road and into the median.

The driver of the box truck, 44-year-old Orlando Craig of Arnold, Maryland, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. His passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken for treatment of serious injuries.

The Nissan driver, from Tennessee, was transported for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. Both passengers, an adult and a juvenile, were buckled in and also sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers of the tractor trailers were taken for treatment of serious injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

