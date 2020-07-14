Advertisement

State police investigating Wythe Co. crash that left one dead, multiple injured

Courtesy Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department(Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash in Wythe County left one person dead and several others with injuries.

State police responded to the crash on I-81 just before 3 p.m. Friday. The driver of an International box truck was going south, ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes.

The truck then hit a Nissan Pathfinder and two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor trailers ran off the left side of the road and into the median.

One dead after big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County

The driver of the box truck, 44-year-old Orlando Craig of Arnold, Maryland, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. His passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken for treatment of serious injuries.

The Nissan driver, from Tennessee, was transported for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. Both passengers, an adult and a juvenile, were buckled in and also sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers of the tractor trailers were taken for treatment of serious injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shooting Investigation in Franklin County

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Coronavirus

VA Congressman Griffith tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
He said he no longer has significant symptoms, but will continue to self-isolate as he performs his Congressional duties.

Forecast

Heat and humidity keep climbing this week

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Mississippi man killed in Wythe County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The truck was destroyed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governor plans COVID-19 address; percentage of positive tests rises

Updated: 2 hours ago
The governor will speak at 2 p.m.

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating multiple weekend shooting incidents

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Roanoke Police Department is investigating at least four shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.

News

Franklin County Shooting-Salthouse Branch Road / AIR 7 Video

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Shooter sought: One person dead, another wounded in Franklin County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

With last-minute change, Franklin County opts for “cautious” school reopening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
The youngest students will be in school five days a week, at least to start.