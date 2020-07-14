Advertisement

Town of Wytheville elects new police chief

Hash was voted in unanimously by council Monday night.
Hash was voted in unanimously by council Monday night.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Town of Wytheville has selected its next police chief. Joel Hash has served with the Wytheville Police Department for almost 35 years.

Dozens of town residents and police officers gave Hash a standing ovation once his new pins were clipped on his collar. Hash was recommended by Town Manager Steve Moore and voted in unanimously by council Monday night.

Chief Hash said social media has ruined police reputation by painting a corrupt version of officers, something Hash said he does not see with the town’s police.

He wants to work to draw tighter relationships between citizens and police to gain and maintain their trust.

“I treat people as if they are somebody and I’ll just feel a need and sincere love for the people in the Town of Wytheville and I just want to be there for them,” Hash said.

Hash succeeds former Chief Rick Arnold who retired after more than 40 years on the department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pres. of Danville Historical Society resigns after allegedly making racially troubling comments

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Following an emergency meeting Monday night, the DHS Board accepted his resignation and plans to move forward securing the history of the Danville area.

News

Roanoke sports memorabilia store owner reacts to Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Redskins gear is popular at one local Roanoke sports shop.

News

Elderberry’s opens second location in Salem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Elderberry's plans to open a second location.

News

Greenbrier hiring for a reviving business

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

Latest News

News

Carilion Clinic online programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
All of the programs are free

News

Franklin County drowning

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Traveling during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you are staying in a hotel room or Air BnB, there are a few things you should keep in mind

News

Campbell County Sheriff’s staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The employee in question, as well as co-workers who shared his shift, were not present at a sheriff’s office public event held July 9.

News

Working on a fall bus plan in Henry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

“End Racism Now” Mural: A look at the final product

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Campbell Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets will remain closed all week to allow folks to safely view the mural.