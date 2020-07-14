Town of Wytheville elects new police chief

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Town of Wytheville has selected its next police chief. Joel Hash has served with the Wytheville Police Department for almost 35 years.

Dozens of town residents and police officers gave Hash a standing ovation once his new pins were clipped on his collar. Hash was recommended by Town Manager Steve Moore and voted in unanimously by council Monday night.

Chief Hash said social media has ruined police reputation by painting a corrupt version of officers, something Hash said he does not see with the town’s police.

He wants to work to draw tighter relationships between citizens and police to gain and maintain their trust.

“I treat people as if they are somebody and I’ll just feel a need and sincere love for the people in the Town of Wytheville and I just want to be there for them,” Hash said.

Hash succeeds former Chief Rick Arnold who retired after more than 40 years on the department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.