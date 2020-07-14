Virginia considers COVID-19 workplace standards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the pandemic continues, a state board is considering emergency regulations to improve health and safety in the workplace.

Business groups say additional measures are unnecessary, but on Monday afternoon advocates for Virginia workers urged the panel to take action.

“They didn’t prepare me for anything,” home healthcare worker Joyce Barnes said Monday. “We didn’t have the PPE. We didn’t have the gloves. We didn’t have anything.”

Barnes described the challenges she faced as the Coronavirus pandemic unfolded. She spoke during a news conference organized by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, the Virginia AFL-CIO and the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Other speakers said CDC guidelines are recommendations not requirements, and employees have little recourse if they believe their workplace is unsafe.

Jason Yaraches is an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“Right now, when they call in and ask what are my rights related to COVID in the workplace... how can I enforce it? Well right now sadly the answer is you can’t in Virginia.”

“Every worker in the state of Virginia is impacted by this,” said Doris Crouse-Mays, Virginia AFL-CIO President. “And we really need to have standards, not just guidelines.”

Business advocacy groups including the National Federation of Independent Business oppose the new regulations.

And in a letter posted on the its website, the group said a one-size-fits-all approach will not improve safety, but will make it harder for businesses to respond during an ever-changing pandemic.

The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board is holding its fourth meeting on Wednesday, and members could approve the emergency standards then.

