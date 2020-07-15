Advertisement

Alleghany Co. man pleads guilty to 14 felonies after shooting at officers in 2019

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Iron Gate man was found guilty in Allegheny County Circuit Court Tuesday of 14 felonies .

60-year-old Marshall Dale Meadows pleaded guilty to nine counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder.

Meadows will face a possible maximum of nine life sentences plus a mandatory 15 years.

March 20, 2019, officers responded to 802 Commerce Avenue after receiving multiple shots fired calls from residents in the area.

According to Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner, when officers arrived just after 9:30 p.m., they were met with gunfire from inside the home. Meadows fire multiple weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun, a .30-06 rifle and a.22 magnum rifle, toward officers.

Officers from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the Clifton Forge Police Department and Virginia State Police ducked for cover behind trees and vehicles, some barely avoiding gunfire.

The ACSO Emergency Response Team, as well as the BearCat armored vehicle from Botetourt County responded. After an almost two-hour standoff, ACSO’s Captain Steven Thrasher and Sgt. Chris Fisher convinced Meadows to surrender.

No officers were injured; however, multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire. Officers never discharged their weapons or returned fire.

Meadows will be sentenced in November.

