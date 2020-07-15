Botetourt County K-9 unit discovers illegal drugs

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Training, teamwork and a keen sense of smell paid off this week for the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

A Dutch Shepherd named Jaap (pronounced Yopp) and his partner Deputy K.T. Smusz responded to a complaint about suspicious activity Monday morning.

They discovered a variety of illegal narcotics, including marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and a substance believed to be fentanyl.

“If it wasn’t for Jaap, it would never have been discovered,” said Deputy Smusz. “Our noses aren’t good enough to pick up an odor coming from a vehicle. So he’s definitely a major asset to the county.”

“Our office will continue to be proactive to prevent these kind of narcotics, which have a devastating impact on our loved ones and our community in general,” said Botetourt County Sheriff Matthew Ward.

A citizen who saw a Facebook post about the discovery rewarded Jaap with a gift basket.

