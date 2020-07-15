Christiansburg Institute hosts anti-racism and historic preservation webinar

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and Virginia Organizing hosted a webinar to address anti-racism and historic preservation of African American history.

The conversation focused around building upon existing definitions and understandings of anti-racism and traditions.

The group said they want to capture the story of African American history that hasn’t been told, not only in Montgomery County, but across all our hometowns.

“This is about long-term, sustainable, grassroots organizing,” said Chris Sanchez from the Christiansburg Institute. “This is something that seems to be from my perspective and my limited view of the world seems to be missing from this national movement from around black lives right now.”

Organizers said beyond protesting that they want to see the nitty gritty work of folks showing up to meetings and working with those who are directly impacted by these issues. They want to help lift grassroots efforts around anti-racism and historic preservation to build increased power in our hometowns.

