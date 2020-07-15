Dollywood Flower and Food Festival 2020

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ)- If you’re still working to plan a summer vacation, Dollywood is open! Despite the pandemic, the Smokies are blooming like never before.

With COVID-19 regulations in place, you can still explore larger-than-life plant sculptures adorned in half-a-million colorful flower blooms, dance under a picturesque Umbrella Sky and indulge in garden-fresh flavors from Dollywood chefs!

More about Dollywood can be found at https://www.dollywood.com/

