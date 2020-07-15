Advertisement

Dollywood Flower and Food Festival 2020

Despite the pandemic, the Smokies are blooming like never before.
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ)- If you’re still working to plan a summer vacation, Dollywood is open! Despite the pandemic, the Smokies are blooming like never before.

With COVID-19 regulations in place, you can still explore larger-than-life plant sculptures adorned in half-a-million colorful flower blooms, dance under a picturesque Umbrella Sky and indulge in garden-fresh flavors from Dollywood chefs!

More about Dollywood can be found at https://www.dollywood.com/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drop in Center resumes syringe exchange program, sees more clients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Drop in centers in Roanoke have reopened.

News

Delegate Ayala announces campaign for Lieutenant Governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The list of candidates running for statewide office continues to grow

News

Drop-In center reopens during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Franklin County double shooting case

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

Northam says state to step-up enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Altavista speeding cameras

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Opening and reopening of Clifton Forge market

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Thomas Kerkering provided the weekly update for the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts this morning.

News

Cracking down on face masks and social distancing

Updated: 4 hours ago
A restaurant that does not comply could lose its license.

News

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. It’s one of nearly two dozen possible COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of human testing around the world.