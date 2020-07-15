Advertisement

Heat and humidity continue with a few stray storms

Increasing chances of storms later this week with highs in the low 90s.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The hot stretch of weather is now record-setting. As of Tuesday, Roanoke has seen 14 consecutive days of 90°+ highs, which now puts the city just shy of the Top 5 longest stretches of 90°. The most ever consecutive days in Roanoke is 22 days of 90° or greater back in June of 1966. We have a chance of breaking that record. The stretch will linger with more hot weather this week and minimal storm chances through today. We increase our chances of storms toward the end of the week and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will force the air toward the surface, heating it up, and developing our next round of brutal heat that lasts for much of the week. Upper 80s are even possible in the mountains with low-mid 90s from Roanoke to the Piedmont. Heat index values (what it feels like with humidity), will be closer to 100° at times during the afternoons. Be sure to take lots of breaks in the shade and NEVER leave people or pets in the car. We also have an isolated chance for a passing thunderstorm.

Isolated chance of storms this afternoon.
Isolated chance of storms this afternoon.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The heat lingers as we hit the end of the week, but a wind shift from the southeast will bring back a feed of more humid air off the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a slight increase in the chance of storms Thursday and Friday, mainly during the afternoon through early evening. Highs again climb into the 90s.

Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.
Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears to be a broken record kind of forecast. We keep daytime highs in the 90s with a passing shower/storm or two during the afternoon. It’s a very summery pattern, but is lasting quite a bit longer than normal. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has released the long-range outlook showing much of the Nation will be at or above average when it comes to temperatures through the end of July. We’ll continue to add to the consecutive days of 90 or high for daytime highs in Roanoke.

Temperatures remain in the 90s for the next 10 days.
Temperatures remain in the 90s for the next 10 days.(WDBJ)

ASTRONOMY

Comet NEOWISE viewing times today and tomorrow.
Comet NEOWISE viewing times today and tomorrow.(WDBJ)
The International Space Station viewing time.
The International Space Station viewing time.(WDBJ)

