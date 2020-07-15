Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — After dumping the Redskins name, the next step of picking a new name could determine Washington's popularity for decades. Owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are already at work trying to find a new name for the storied NFL franchise. Sports business and marketing experts consider feedback from fans, endorsements from current players and alumni and on-field success as three crucial elements no matter what the new name winds up being. Red Tails, Red Wolves and Hogs are among the betting favorites. The organization hopes to have a new moniker by the start of the 2020 season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez figures his team’s bid for a rare repeat World Series championship during this pandemic-affected season might very well come down to what gave the franchise its first title a year ago. That would be the quartet of starting pitchers he refers to as the “four horses.” Max Scherzer is slated to throw Washington’s opening game against the New York Yankees on July 23. Also in the rotation are Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. Among the other things to know about the 2020 Nationals is that rookie Carter Kieboom will be the starting third baseman.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to navigate an abbreviated baseball season without their most productive player, a severe shortage of outfielders and a precarious starting rotation. Trey Mancini, who carried the Baltimore offense in 2019, is out indefinitely after undergoing colon cancer surgery in March. His absence drains an already short-handed outfield, and manager Brandon Hyde is still striving to fill out the rotation behind opening day starter John Means. The only good news for the Orioles is that their string of two straight 100-loss seasons will end because the schedule lists only 60 games.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington owner Dan Snyder once boasted he'd never change the name of his NFL team. For two decades, he clung to “Redskins” while countering efforts by Native American advocates for change with PR campaigns and self-serving surveys showing fans liked it. But sponsors applied the kind of leverage that appeals to his decency could never match. AP Sports Columnist Jim Litke says the move came two decades too late, but there's some consolation. While Snyder dithered, a handful of opportunists applied for trademarks to some of the most popular replacement names — and they're unlikely to let them go for cheap.