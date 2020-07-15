Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — At least some of the Confederate monuments that have been recently removed from places of prominence in Richmond, Virginia, are being stored on the grounds of a waste water treatment plant. That's according to photos taken this week by The Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch that show a collection of statues and other large objects under tarps at the facility just outside the city’s downtown. On July 1, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city property in Richmond, a onetime capital of the Confederacy. The City Council is expected to weigh in on what happens to them next.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia's capitol say a teenager has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building. News outlets report Richmond police found the 15-year-old boy in an apartment where he went after being struck by gunfire outside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. The 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment. Police say she was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. Officials have not identified a suspect.

BON AIR, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a woman who worked at a Virginia juvenile correctional facility was accused of helping two inmates escape. Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employee Destiny L. Harris was charged Tuesday with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile. It’s unclear what role Harris may have had in the escape. It’s also unclear whether Harris had an attorney. Authorities said 20-year-old Jabar A. Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad E. Williams escaped from the Bon Air center Monday through a cut hole in the perimeter fence. Both men are still on the run and may have fled to another state.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager will serve six months in jail for a fatal wreck in 2019 that killed a friend. The Roanoke Times reports 19-year-old Robert Author Smith pleaded no contest in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Tuesday to one count of reckless driving. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Authorities said Smith was driving his father’s pickup truck on May 31, 2019 when he drove the car into a sharp turn at an intersection that caused the truck to flip. Aaron Chilson McNair, who was riding in the bed of the truck, suffered a traumatic head injury and died at a hospital.