Hokies@Home project aims to collect Covid-19 experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone has a story to tell about how life has changed during the pandemic. Virginia Tech wants to collect them to save for future generations of Hokies.

Archivists and special collections coordinators have created Hokies@Home. Archivists and leaders within the university libraries’ special collections are asking students, faculty, staff and others to contribute to the collection.

They’re seeking anything from a journal entry, to a song, photo, art or recordings about the Hokie experience during the pandemic. According to Aaron Purcell, Director of the University Libraries’ Special Collections and University Archives, the items will eventually go into a digital exhibit.

He said the aim is to connect the Hokie community during the current challenging environment, as well as use it as a tool for future Hokies.

“We do like to think generations down the road when we’re no longer here that people will find evidence of this and hopefully can learn something from,” he said.

Anyone interested in contributing to the archive can look here.

