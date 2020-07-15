Advertisement

How to spot Comet Neowise

It will be visible until mid-August
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet streaking through Earth’s night skies.

The comet’s moniker is Neowise. It got its name from NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted the comet in March.

It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset. The comet will appear low on the horizon.

It will climb a little bit higher in the sky each day until it disappears next month. It won’t make a return appearance for about 7,000 years.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.
To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.(Source: NASA)

If you’re in an area with little or no light pollution, you should be able to see it with the naked eye. Otherwise, you’ll need binoculars to spot the long tail, according to NASA.

And, in case you were wondering, the comet doesn’t pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN and Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Remembering the Owner of Tudor's Biscuit World

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

Latest News

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Virginia Workplace Standards

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Harvester pushes through pandemic with creativity

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Harvester has transformed the town’s Farmers’ Market to create Harvester Outdoors.

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

News

Rocky Mount offers small business grant

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Owners have until July 28 to apply, which is less than two weeks away.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.