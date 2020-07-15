Advertisement

Hurricane Center | Tracking The Tropics

The International Space Station flies over a hurricane.
The International Space Station flies over a hurricane.(WITN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
While southwest Virginia doesn’t get the brunt of landfalling hurricanes, it’s common to get flooding rain and even gusty wind and tornadoes as tropical systems move inland. This section includes some helpful links to track the latest tropical systems, get vacation travel information and learn about Virginia’s hurricane history.

INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER

BEACH RESOURCES

Will your beach vacation be impacted by an upcoming system? Tropical storms and hurricanes come in all shapes, sizes and intensities. While WDBJ7 meteorologists track the impacts on our area, getting specific, critical information for an area you are visiting is equally important. Click the area you’ll be visiting for more information on preparedness.

VIRGINIA (Virginia Beach, Sandbridge Beach) National Weather Service | Emergency Management

NORTH CAROLINA (Outer Banks, Wilmington, Ocean Isle, Holden Beach, Sunset Beach) National Weather Service | Emergency Management | Dare County Emergency Management

SOUTH CAROLINA (Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, Murrells Inlet, Surfside, Charleston) | Hurricane Guide, South Carolina Department of Public Safety | National Weather Service

HURRICANE RATING SCALE

The National Hurricane Center ranks tropical systems based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale which is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage.

RATINGWIND SPEEDNOTES & HISTORIC LANDFALL
Tropical Depression0 - 38 MPHDoes not get a name but forecasts issued by NHC.
Tropical Storm39 73 MPHReceives a name
Category One74 - 95 MPHHurricane Hermine (2016)
Category Two96 - 110 MPHHurricane Ike (2008), Hurricane Isabel (2003)
Category Three111 - 130 MPHHurricane Katrina (2005)
Category Four131 - 155 MPHHurricane Charley (2004), Hurricane Hugo (1989)
Category Five>156Hurricane Andrew (1992), Hurricane Michael (2018)

2020 HURRICANE NAMES

NAMEPEAK INTENSITYACTIVE DATESPEAK WINDS
ArthurTropical StormMay 16 - 1960 mph
BerthaTropical StormMay 27 - 2850 mph
CristobalTropical StormJune 1 - 1060 mph
DollyTropical StormJune 22 - 2445 mph
EdouardTropical StormJuly 4 - 645 mph
FayTropical StormJuly 9 -1160 mph
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred

FAMOUS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HURRICANES

1954 | HAZEL

1969 | CAMILLE

1972 | AGNES

1985 | JUAN

1989 | HUGO

1996 | FRAN

2004 | IVAN

2018 | MICHAEL

