Hurricane Center | Tracking The Tropics

While southwest Virginia doesn’t get the brunt of landfalling hurricanes, it’s common to get flooding rain and even gusty wind and tornadoes as tropical systems move inland. This section includes some helpful links to track the latest tropical systems, get vacation travel information and learn about Virginia’s hurricane history.

INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER

BEACH RESOURCES

Will your beach vacation be impacted by an upcoming system? Tropical storms and hurricanes come in all shapes, sizes and intensities. While WDBJ7 meteorologists track the impacts on our area, getting specific, critical information for an area you are visiting is equally important. Click the area you’ll be visiting for more information on preparedness.

VIRGINIA (Virginia Beach, Sandbridge Beach) National Weather Service | Emergency Management

NORTH CAROLINA (Outer Banks, Wilmington, Ocean Isle, Holden Beach, Sunset Beach) National Weather Service | Emergency Management | Dare County Emergency Management

SOUTH CAROLINA (Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, Murrells Inlet, Surfside, Charleston) | Hurricane Guide, South Carolina Department of Public Safety | National Weather Service

HURRICANE RATING SCALE

The National Hurricane Center ranks tropical systems based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale which is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage.

RATING WIND SPEED NOTES & HISTORIC LANDFALL Tropical Depression 0 - 38 MPH Does not get a name but forecasts issued by NHC. Tropical Storm 39 73 MPH Receives a name Category One 74 - 95 MPH Hurricane Hermine (2016) Category Two 96 - 110 MPH Hurricane Ike (2008), Hurricane Isabel (2003) Category Three 111 - 130 MPH Hurricane Katrina (2005) Category Four 131 - 155 MPH Hurricane Charley (2004), Hurricane Hugo (1989) Category Five >156 Hurricane Andrew (1992), Hurricane Michael (2018)

2020 HURRICANE NAMES

NAME PEAK INTENSITY ACTIVE DATES PEAK WINDS Arthur Tropical Storm May 16 - 19 60 mph Bertha Tropical Storm May 27 - 28 50 mph Cristobal Tropical Storm June 1 - 10 60 mph Dolly Tropical Storm June 22 - 24 45 mph Edouard Tropical Storm July 4 - 6 45 mph Fay Tropical Storm July 9 -11 60 mph Gonzalo Hanna Isaias Josephine Kyle Laura Marco Nana Omar Paulette Rene Sally Teddy Vicky Wilfred

FAMOUS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HURRICANES

1954 | HAZEL

1969 | CAMILLE

1972 | AGNES

1985 | JUAN

1989 | HUGO

1996 | FRAN

2004 | IVAN

2018 | MICHAEL

